Broncos let a potential answer to their offensive woes walk right out the door
By Kaden Staab
Klint Kubiak. That’s right. Gary Kubiak’s son. He was with the Broncos in 2022 as their quarterbacks coach. He left to join the San Francisco 49ers for the 2023 season before becoming the Saints offensive coordinator in 2024. The same team that has put up a whopping 91 (!) points during these first two weeks of the season. First Kyle Shanahan and now Klint Kubiak.
Derek Carr has always been a talented quarterback and the Saints still have the likes of Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave. But completely dismantling Dallas’s top-tier defense this past week to the tune of 44 points is no easy feat. The prior weak was against Carolina so I think that might have been a little more believable. But following that 47 points outing with 44 against Dallas has gained the media’s attention. Rightfully so, I’ll add.
Meanwhile, the Broncos have put up a measly 26 points through two outings, and only 6 of those coming this past weekend against the Steelers. Now, to be fair, one offense has some incredible playmakers paired with a veteran quarterback who has had MVP-caliber seasons before while the other is operating under a rookie quarterback with limited weapons at his disposal. That said, it’s still incredibly disheartening that the Broncos have yet again let another incredible hiring with deeply rooted Broncos ties come into the building and then leave.
Now, to add a little more context, it’s not as if Kyle Shanahan had ever been hired. Nor did Kubiak only leave this past offseason. He left after 2022 to join the 49ers in a lateral move after taking over passing game duties in San Fran. Still, looking back and seeing what he’s now accomplishing in New Orleans, it’s easy to see why Broncos Country would once again be upset at the outcome.
Kubiak is also only 37 years old so to add salt to the wound, he’s quickly establishing himself as another young offensive-minded coach who looks to be ascending the ranks into a position that might reward him with a head coaching gig sooner than later. The Saints have a pretty stout handful of weeks coming up so we will see if their high-octane offense is here to stay or if this was just merely lighter fluid thrown in an already above-average offense from years prior.
The point here is, that the Broncos have routinely had young coaches in their facilities that have gone on to have success elsewhere while it seems like they continue to spin their wheels in one place without going anywhere. Coach Payton’s tenure is still very young in the making so I’m not saying we need to be panicking only two games into his sophomore season. However, I am saying that the talent evaluators that are choosing what coaches stay and which go, those duties might need to be revisited sooner rather than later.
We will see come Week 7 when the Broncos fly down to Payton’s old stomping grounds in New Orleans. Maybe Vance Joseph Will silence Klint Kubiak's offense. Time will tell.