Broncos, Jaguars, Titans among best 2023 schedule release videos
Los Angeles Chargers anime part 2
If you want to give out an award for the most visually stunning schedule release video, it has to go to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers put out a viral anime schedule release in 2022 and they did it again in 2023.
As much guff as the Chargers receive for "choking", their social media team is top notch and they are petty in the best possible ways.
This video from the Chargers is so rich and deep with outstanding art and zingers that you can't help but laugh at.
They took a hilarious jab at the Vikings, hanging banners in their rafters at US Bank Stadium that included playing a really "fun game vs. Bills in 2022", being mentioned in a Lizzo song, "Justin Jefferson OROY (runner up), and more. Obviously they are poking fun at the Vikings for never having done anything as a franchise.
They took a great jab at the Dallas Cowboys' social team, which threw Dak Prescott under the bus last year for "giving away" a game with self-inflicted wounds.
They have a Chiefs fan pulling off a house arrest ankle device. They have Justin Fields as a "baby bear" playing with blocks on the ground.
Their best jabs, though, were taken at the Jets and Lions. Let's start with the Jets. They have Aaron Rodgers standing in Times Square, taking in the sights, which includes an advertisement for "Cougars in Your Area", a not-so-subtle dig at backup QB Zach Wilson. They have a sign that says, "Out of GB, Up in Age", an obvious reference to Aaron Rodgers joining the team.
But the Lions got a harsh one. It's simply a screen with information on how you can get help if you have a gambling problem. Remember, the Lions just had multiple players suspended by the league (and cut from the team) for violating the league's gambling rules.
They had Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson facing off against Patrick Star, they had "Sean" destroying Russ' old office...
It was just simply a great piece of work by the Chargers' team.