Broncos, Jaguars, Titans among best 2023 schedule release videos
Jaguars and Titans made hysterical schedule release videos
While I loved what the Denver Broncos did as far as going out and getting an actual member of the cast of The Office coming in and doing their schedule release, I think we can safely crown either the Jacksonville Jaguars or Tennessee Titans as champions of the schedule release videos.
Other teams put forth good effort like the Panthers and Browns, but the Jaguars and Titans rose to the top this year with absolutely hysterical and well-done content. The one that made me laugh the most was from the Tennessee Titans.
This video is just so well done. The Titans' social team went to Broadway to ask people to simply name their 2023 opponents based on looking at their logo. It doesn't look like they had to go out for more than a day to get some extremely high-quality responses, including one which the Atlanta Falcons' official Twitter took notice of and actually changed their Twitter bio on Friday morning:
It's so funny that there are this many people who aren't able to identify NFL teams by their logos. Someone called the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the "Pirates from the Caribbean Islands" and I absolutely lost it when I heard it for the first time.
One woman in the video took a look at the Los Angeles Chargers' logo and said, "Lightning McQueen".
It's just great content, and the Titans should definitely do this again. As for their divisional opponents in Jacksonville...