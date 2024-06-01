Broncos insider reveals concerning but hopeful update on Greg Dulcich
By Amir Farrell
The Denver Broncos kicked off their annual organized team activities two weeks ago, however, this time without former third-round tight end Greg Dulcich who continues to rehab from a foot injury suffered during the 2023 season. The 24-year-old tight end reportedly underwent surgery earlier in the offseason to surgically repair the foot issue, per 9News' Mike Klis.
Klis mentioned that the surgery occurred "well before" the start of NFL free agency during March meaning that Dulcich has had quite some time now to rehab post-surgery. Dulcich, who the Broncos drafted with the 80th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, is coming off back-to-back season-ending injuries and is reportedly very frustrated by his lack of availability through the first two seasons of his career.
Despite still recovering from his foot injury, Dulcich is expected "soon" according to head coach Sean Payton, and will still have the opportunity to earn the starting spot on Denver's roster. However, doing so will not be as simple as in previous years due to the emergence of tight end Lucas Krull. Krull was a big standout during the team's first week of OTA practices and seemed to be the leader in the clubhouse to earn the team's starting nod.
Therefore, for Dulcich to return to his initial projection of a star tight end in the AFC, he will have to get through Krull first.
In his rookie season, Dulcich caught 33 passes for 411 yards and two touchdowns in just six games started. His talent and athleticism at the tight end position are undeniable and have never been questioned due to his performance every time he steps onto the field. The only legitimate concern with Dulcich has unfortunately been the injuries.
Following the news that he also had surgery on his foot along with numerous hamstring tweaks he has dealt with through two seasons, there is lucid reason to believe that the Broncos should begin relying on other players at the position on their roster.