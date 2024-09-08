Broncos inactives list for Week 1 game against Seahawks
The Denver Broncos are set to take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 of the 2024 season, and they have a completely clean (unprecedented, really) injury report going into the game. Despite the fact that they have nobody injured right now, the NFL mandates teams can only utilize 48 players on game day.
The Broncos have a full 53-man roster, plus the team called up both wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey and fullback Michael Burton from the practice squad for this game, giving them a total of 55 players on the "active" roster. That means they needed to deactivate seven players in total for the game against Seattle.
Denver Broncos inactives in Week 1 vs. Seahawks
- QB Zach Wilson
- WR Troy Franklin
- RB Blake Watson
- CB Kris Abrams-Draine
- OT Frank Krum
- TE Lucas Krull
- DL Eyioma Uwazurike
Notably here is that quarterback Zach Wilson is allowed to dress for the game as the "emergency" third quarterback. Because Wilson is on the 53-man roster, he's allowed to dress as an emergency third quarterback and play only if both Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham are physically unable to play. Otherwise, Wilson will be relegated to the sideline for this game.
Rookie wide receiver Troy Franklin will have to wait to make his NFL debut while this list indicates that we should end up seeing 7th-round rookie sensation Devaughn Vele, who had a tremendous offseason and training camp.
Fellow rookies Blake Watson (RB), Kris Abrams-Draine (CB), and Frank Crum will not dress for this game, though we could see all of those rookies as the season progresses.
Perhaps the most surprising player on this list for the Broncos is tight end Lucas Krull, who is well-liked by the coaching staff but with Greg Dulcich healthy, the snaps may not currently be there for Krull. The Broncos will utilize fullback/tight end hybrid Nate Adkins, who plays a key special teams role as well.
This game represents the first time since 1983 (John Elway) in which a rookie quarterback will start a season opener for the Denver Broncos. The Broncos are traveling to Seattle for the second time in the last three seasons as they opened up the 2022 regular season in Seattle as well for Russell Wilson's starting debut in Denver.