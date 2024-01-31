Broncos to hire former Saints coach Pete Carmichael
By Jack Ramsey
In news that should shock almost no one, the Broncos are hiring former Saints' offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael. Carmichael had been in New Orleans since 2006 and worked under Sean Payton for Payton's entire stint in New Orleans. Carmichael had served as offensive coordinator since 2009, and was dismissed following the 2023 season.
The news of Carmichael's hire in Denver was initially reported by Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com, who stated that "Carmichael's role has not been formally determined, but he is expected to fill a role as a senior offensive assistant in Denver, where he will reconnect with head coach Sean Payton, the man who hired him to join his inaugural Saints staff in 2006."
Carmichael, 52, will be working for his fourth NFL team, and his first one not named the Saints since he was the quality control coach for the San Diego Chargers from 2004-2005. Carmichael spent 15 seasons as the Saints offensive coordinator but was only the signal caller for the final two after Payton's departure. Before his time as offensive coordinator, he served as the quarterbacks coach from 2006-2008, with the final two coming as quarterbacks coach and passing game coach.
Carmichael was part of the Saints' Super Bowl XLIV championship staff and helped oversee the Hall of Fame career of Drew Brees, and the development of Michael Thomas, who was at one point one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. The Saints had a top-10 scoring offense in 10 of Carmichael's 15 seasons, including three years as the league's top unit, and one year in second place.
Carmichael joins an already experienced quarterback coaching staff, that now includes former quarterbacks coaches Payton, Carmichael, current offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, and current quarterbacks coach Davis Webb.
When Carmichael was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2009, his prior gig as quarterbacks coach was taken over by Lombardi, who served in that role until 2013.