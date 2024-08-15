Broncos highly anticipated rookie getting outperformed by unexpected counterpart
Just months ago, Troy Franklin was touted as the Broncos’ steal of the draft. A standout talent who slipped to the fourth round prompted the Broncos to trade up, select, and pair him with his former college quarterback, Bo Nix.
Standing at 6’2” with impressive speed, Franklin was praised by college and NFL fans alike for his exceptional junior season. He racked up 81 catches for 1,383 receiving yards, averaging 17.1 yards per reception at Oregon where he led the Pac-12 with 14 touchdowns.
The Broncos’ decision to reunite him with their new franchise quarterback was an obvious one. Throughout the league, we've seen former QB-WR duos succeed, like Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase, Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle, or even Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith. It is clear providing a rookie quarterback with a familiar face amid all the changes and adjustments can help ease the transition into the league.
However, lately, it seems Troy Franklin might need more support from his quarterback than Nix needs from him.
Heading into the second week of the NFL preseason, Franklin has yet to meet the lofty expectations set for him earlier this year.
Reports from training camp indicate Franklin has struggled with consistency, dropping passes and finding it difficult to adjust to the speed of the NFL. His debut against the Colts didn’t help matters. He played only a limited number of snaps and was targeted just once—a pass that sailed out of bounds.
As it stands, the Broncos’ wide receiver depth chart features Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Josh Reynolds, and Marvin Mims Jr. as the top four options. Contrary to early beliefs that Franklin would easily slot in as the fifth receiver, it seems his seventh-round counterpart, Devaughn Vele, has overtaken him in both practice and playing time. Vele has been thrown into the mix lining up alongside some of the starters and Bo Nix, while Franklin has seen less and less action.
Vele, who was drafted out of Utah by the Broncos this year, may have an advantage over Franklin due to his age. Interestingly, Vele is currently 26 and will turn 27 in December. While his age may have deterred some NFL teams during the draft, it’s proving beneficial in helping him grasp the game beyond just production. His savvy play on the field has undoubtedly given him an edge over Franklin, who is still trying to find his footing during this transition period.
Sean Payton has been known for making rookies earn their stripes, even if at times he comes off a bit strong. Franklin will have to make the most of his opportunities in practice and over the course of the next two preseason games. If he doesn’t find a way to impress his coaches and quarterbacks, he could end up on the roster bubble.
While it’s unlikely that the Broncos would cut Franklin—a receiver they graded as a second-round talent—he could see his playing time limited this upcoming season unless injuries force a change.
How Franklin responds to this early adversity will determine his path forward, but he has several opportunities to make an impact. Sean Payton evaluates players holistically, so Franklin must display the explosiveness that made him a standout in college while proving his worth on special teams and as a run-blocker.
The Broncos are set to host the Green Bay Packers in joint practices this week before their Sunday night preseason slate. This will be a key opportunity for Franklin to make plays against opposing defenders both in practice and under the lights at home. He’ll need to close the gap between himself and Vele if he wants to secure a spot and serious playing time with the Broncos this year.