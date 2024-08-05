Broncos have obvious last-minute trade partner for Caden Sterns
The Denver Broncos have made the shocking decision to ultimately release former fifth-round pick Caden Sterns, a player who was expected to be a factor in the safety rotation this coming season. But in the NFL today, nothing is final until it's final. Although the plan is to release Sterns, the Broncos will work to see if they can first facilitate a trade according to 9News Insider Mike Klis:
Although the idea of Sterns already being off the roster is still stunning, working out a trade is obviously the preferable way for this to end from the Broncos' perspective.
If a trade does end up going down, one team makes a heck of a lot of sense...
Broncos should trade Caden Sterns to Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles have spent the 2024 offseason completely renovating and revamping their defense. They hired Vic Fangio as their defensive coordinator and invested heavily at all three levels of the defense after that unit was pretty much solely responsible for the team's epic collapse last season after starting 10-1.
The presence of Fangio alone makes the idea of a Caden Sterns trade to Philadelphia make a lot of sense, but Broncos GM George Paton has had a number of dealings in recent years with Eagles GM Howie Roseman. Paton even traded another member of the Broncos' 2021 class -- cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. -- to Roseman's Eagles during Vincent's rookie year.
The Broncos struck a trade with the Eagles at the end of the 2023 preseason sending tight end Albert Okwuegbunam to Philadelphia in a pick exchange. The format of the Okwuegbunam trade was actually similar to the scenario we're holding out some hope for now. It was initialy reported that the Broncos were outright releasing Okwuegbunam before the Eagles swooped in and traded for him.
And Philadelphia actually re-signed Okwuegbunam this offseason, for what it's worth. He's getting another shot there after not doing much in his first season with the team.
But the idea of trading Sterns to Philadelphia has merit on multiple fronts. The presence of Fangio is the strongest connection Sterns has there in Philly, but the Eagles have obvious needs all over the secondary and Sterns would be a worthwhile dart throw for them for the price of a late-round draft pick. Sterns got on the field immediately as a rookie in Vic Fangio's defense and played well in games against the Jets, Ravens, and Cowboys. Fangio would undoubtedly vouch for him and Sterns could really help that defense if he can stay on the field.
And ultimately, that is the crucial reason why a trade may or may not go down. The Broncos are clearly frustrated with Sterns's inability to stay on the field at this point which is why they are letting him go, but when it comes to the NFL, you just never know.