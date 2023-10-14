Broncos get Romeo Doubs, Trey Lance, and picks on ESPN's trade deadline predictions
What will the Broncos do at the trade deadline? ESPN predicted four trades for the Broncos ahead of the October 31st deadline.
4 of 4
4. Broncos trade K'Waun Williams to Philadelphia:
My opinion: K'Waun has been dealing with a lot of injuries, but when healthy, he can be a very important piece in Denver's defense. Williams would be a great addition to the Philadelphia Eagles, especially with the injuries they have in the cornerback room. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2023-24 season, so getting something for him now instead of letting him go for free in March could make sense for both sides. The Broncos do need draft capital.
If you were George Paton ... would you do any of these four trades?