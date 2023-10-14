Broncos get Romeo Doubs, Trey Lance, and picks on ESPN's trade deadline predictions
What will the Broncos do at the trade deadline? ESPN predicted four trades for the Broncos ahead of the October 31st deadline.
3. Broncos trade Frank Clark to Seattle:
Frank Clark back on the team that drafted him? It can definitely be possible ...
Regarding this trade, Barnwell mentions the following ...
""The last Broncos-Seahawks trade went pretty well for Seattle, so why not go back to the well? Just about everybody on the Seahawks racked up a sack in the win over the Giants in Week 4, but no playoff team will ever complain about having too many pass-rushers. With Clark due $874,000 over the remainder of the season, he is an easy addition for Seattle as it hopes to do battle with the 49ers in the NFC West.""- Bill Barnwell
My opinion: Anything for Frank Clark is a deal done for me. Even a 7th, literally anything except releasing him. The Broncos want to move on from Clark, as Baron Browning's return is getting closer, and with the lack of draft picks in 2024, anything would help the Broncos. Clark has played in only two games for Denver. He has played on 36 defensive snaps and has only two tackles. Denver prefers a young edge rusher core and Clark is 30 years old, plus he has been dealing with injuries. Once again if the Broncos can get anything for Frank Clark, they should definitely do it, like they did with Randy Gregory.