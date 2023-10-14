Broncos get Romeo Doubs, Trey Lance, and picks on ESPN's trade deadline predictions
What will the Broncos do at the trade deadline? ESPN predicted four trades for the Broncos ahead of the October 31st deadline.
The NFL trade deadline is getting closer. To be specific, the deadline is on Halloween day, October 31st, at 4:00 PM ET.
One of the ESPN Staff Writers, to be specific Bill Barnwell, wrote an article on 15 trades that he thinks teams should make ahead of the deadline. Four out of the fifteen trade predictions that Barnwell made are related to the Denver Broncos.
With that being said, let's take a look at these four trades ...
1. Broncos trade Alex Singleton to Dallas, and get Trey Lance:
Regarding Alex Singleton in this trade, Barnwell mentions the following ...
""There's a sudden surge of teams needing inside linebackers after Week 5, when Buffalo's Matt Milano and Dallas' Leighton Vander Esch were sidelined by serious injuries. Vander Esch is expected to miss four to six weeks with a neck injury, but given his history of neck issues, the Cowboys have to be nervous about a possible recurrence or a lengthier absence. Singleton is one of the many Broncos who have struggled during a frustrating 2023 campaign. Rookie third-round pick Drew Sanders would step into the lineup if Singleton were traded.""- Bill Barnwell
And regarding Trey Lance, he mentions the following ...
""For the Broncos and Sean Payton, Lance would be a project and a potential long-term quarterback solution if the coach grows weary of Russell Wilson. Lance would have a clearer path to reps as early as the end of the 2023 season, and his contract would be a low-cost, high-upside option for a team that lacks both draft capital and cap space.""- Bill Barnwell
My Opinion: If the Broncos move on from one of their linebackers, it should be Josey Jewell, as he will become an unrestricted free agent after this season. Everyone would rather trade Jewell right now than let him go for free in the 2024 free agency. Singleton leads the team in tackles, compared to Josey, who has 20 more tackles. Singleton has 44 total tackles (23 solo), and Jewell has 24 total tackles (11 solo). Both have one pass breakup. Regarding Trey Lance, I would not trade for him. He is a very talented quarterback, but if he could not succeed under Kyle Shanahan, he might not be able to succeed on any other team. I would rather have a rookie next year than Lance. Still, Russell Wilson is having a very good year.