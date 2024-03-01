4 Broncos free agents who could be forced into retirement
Not every NFL free agent is going to continue their playing career in 2024. For these Denver Broncos free agents, it could be the end of the line.
Mike Purcell, Defensive Lineman
Like Strnad, Mike Purcell could get another chance in Denver simply because the position is extremely light. That is the case with the team's defensive line.
But the Broncos should be expected to fortify that group this offseason in both free agency and the draft. But even with several moves, the Broncos just don't have much here.
Purcell just feels like a guy who has hung around too long in Denver for no other reason than there just weren't any better options. He will turn 33 years old in April and is clearly on the downside of his career.
The Broncos have Zach Allen and that is about the only sure thing along the defensive front. A big decision will need to be made with D.J. Jones but the team can save $9.9 million in cap space by cutting him this offseason.
That leaves Matt Henningsen and Elijah Garcia as the only holdovers from last season. The team also has Jordan Jackson and Rashard Lawrence, a space-eater who was signed to a future contract this offseason and could really turn into something.
The Broncos may keep the idea of re-signing the aging Purcell on the backburner, similar to the situation with Fleming, but with the right moves in free agency and the draft, he could be expendable.
It's not likely that the list of teams interested in adding Purcell would be too terribly long, either.