4 Broncos free agents who could be forced into retirement
Not every NFL free agent is going to continue their playing career in 2024. For these Denver Broncos free agents, it could be the end of the line.
Justin Strnad, Linebacker
Justin Strnad still has youth on his side at just 27 years of age, but he has never really made any kind of an impact in the NFL.
Drafted in the fifth round in 2020, Strnad looked like a promising rookie but a wrist injury shut him down for that entire season and he's never really recovered, being relegated to being a special teams guy.
The Broncos aren't exactly deep at the inside linebacker position, especially if last year's third-round pick, Drew Sanders, is going to be moved to the outside, so there could still be a spot in Denver for him within the same role. However, Strnad will face an uphill climb to make the team year in and year out. And that will likely be the case if any other team in the league decides to take a flier on him.
Strnad has 46 career tackles. That's it. That's his enter stat line. Now playing mostly special teams, that is to be expected, but the Broncos haven't been stout at middle linebacker in recent years, especially with injuries to Josey Jewell and Jonas Griffith.
There are players who make successful careers out of being special teams guys. Keith Burns did that for many years in Denver. But Strnad is not that guy.