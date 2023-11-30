Broncos fans' rooting guide for Week 13 with playoff chances
By Jack Ramsey
Browns @ Rams, Sunday 4:20 ET
The Browns are heading into Los Angeles with plans for Joe Flacco to start after Kevin Stefanski announced that Flacco is second behind Dorrian Thomas-Robinson on the depth chart, but DTR is in concussion protocol. Flacco, the former Bronco, is now 38, with just 28 starts in his last five years, and was not a member of the Browns organization a few weeks ago.
Now, with the Browns season in a much fuzzier spot than it was just a week ago, Joe Flacco is in to save the day. On the other side of this matchup, the Rams sit at 5-6, are fighting for their own playoff lives, and have won two straight divisional games since their bye week. The Rams are coming off an easy win over the Cardinals their last time out, and now have their sights set on the Browns.
The Browns' defense was handled by Russell Wilson and the Broncos last week in their 29-12 loss in Denver. Miles Garrett came up lame during the game, DTR was almost knocked out, and Amari Cooper was down for a significant time as well. Ultimately, this is a Browns team that might just be looking for health when they depart Los Angeles after week 13. The Browns are banged up, and if there is one coach who can smell blood, it'll be Sean McVay. McVay has the Rams playing better of late, and the Rams can talk about the postseason again, for the time being. Both teams are playing for their playoffs this week, but one is hobbling in town off a beat down, and the other is riding high at home after consecutive wins.
Verdict: Go Rams Go