A Broncos fan's NFL week 14 viewing guide
By Jack Ramsey
Indianapolis @ Cincinnati, Sunday 1 PM ET
Much like in Cleveland, this quarterback matchup is painfully different from what we expected in training camp. From Anthony Richardson and Joe Burrow, we now get Gardner Minshew and Jake Browning. A Bengals win this Sunday gives the Broncos arguably their biggest boost. A Broncos win and Colts loss gives the Broncos roughly a 55 percent chance of making the playoffs, according to the New York Times. The Colts, despite being down Jonathan Taylor and Anthony Richardson, have more than held their own in the AFC this season. Sitting at 7-5, they are a win and a Jags loss away from being right back in the divisional hunt.
The Bengals, on the other hand, got a strong performance out of Jake Browning last week. The former Washington standout threw for over 300 yards, one touchdown, did not give the ball away, and put up a passer rating of 115.5 and a QBR of 84. By far, Browning looked his most comfortable, and had his most successful day as a pro. Browning and the Bengals are also fighting for their season. The Bengals, 6-6, would move to 7-6 with a win, tying them with the Colts, Steelers, and Broncos in these hypothetical scenarios. Jake Browning is fighting for his NFL career, Zac Taylor for his reputation away from Burrow, and the Bengals for a playoff spot. Despite the lack of noise around this team, do not sleep on the Bengals.
Verdict: Go Bengals