A Broncos fan's NFL week 14 viewing guide
By Jack Ramsey
Jacksonville @ Cleveland, Sunday 1 PM ET
From DeShaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence, we have very likely fallen to CJ Bethard and Joe Flacco. However, a Jaguars win would keep a Browns spiral going and push them under the Broncos, who hold the head-to-head over Cleveland. A Jaguars win paired with a Broncos win gives the Broncos a 50 percent chance of making the playoffs, a 3 percent climb from where they started. This game might not feature as much star power as one would hope, though.
The Browns are down their star quarterback in Watson, star running back in Nick Chubb, and backup Dorian Thomas-Robinson, leaving them with Joe Flacco, PJ Walker, Jerome Ford, and Kareem Hunt. On the other side, the Jaguars are going to be down Christian Kirk, Tyson Campbell, Tre Herndon, and potentially the duo of Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne, both of whom are listed as questionable for this week's game. In total, 13 Jags sit on this week's injury report. However, the Browns are without their powerful quarterback and running back duo for the rest of the year, and the Jaguars might have theirs this week. Either way, the aura around this game has taken a hit, but the Jaguars are still well positioned to head into Cleveland and snag a win.
Verdict: DUVAL