Predominantly Orange
Broncos destroy the Rams in Preseason finale: Key takeaways from the 41-0 win

Broncos wrap up the 2023 preseason with a dominant win over the Los Angeles Rams. The next one... Week 1 against the Raiders!

By Javier Ascoli

Albert Okwuegbunam
Albert Okwuegbunam / Tyler Schank/GettyImages
Broncos stats vs Rams, NFL preseason week 3:

Offense:

  • Jarrett Stidham: 17/28 completions/attempts, 236 yards, 1 TD, 1 rushing attempt, 20 rushing yards
  • Ben DiNucci: 11/15 completions/attempts, 117 yards, 1 TD, 4 rushing attempts, 22 rushing yards
  • Jaleel McLaughlin: 10 carries, 48 yards, 1 TD, 4 receptions, 13 receiving yards
  • Dwayne Washington: 6 carries, 26 yards
  • Tyler Badie: 8 carries, 15 yards, 1 TD, 2 receptions, 7 receiving yards
  • Tony Jones Jr.: 4 carries, 13 yards, 1 TD, 1 reception, 11 yards
  • Albert Okwuegbunam: 7 receptions, 109 yards, 1 TD
  • Brandon Johnson: 2 receptions, 58 yards
  • Lil'Jordan Humphrey:4 receptions, 57 yards
  • Marvin Mims: 2 receptions, 51 yards
  • Josh Hammond: 1 reception, 3 yards, 1 TD
  • Offensive Line: 2 sacks allowed

Defense:

  • Seth Benson: 6 tackles (4 solo)
  • Devon Key: 4 tackles (all solo)
  • Drew Sanders: 4 tackles (all solo), 1 interception
  • Thomas Incoom: 2 tackles (all solo), 1 sack
  • Aaron Patrick: 1 tackle, 1 sack
  • Essang Bassey: 1 interception

Special Teams:

  • Brett Maher: 2/2 field goals, 5/5 extra points
  • Riley Dixon: 1 punt, 60 yards
  • Marvin Mims: 1 punt return, 19 yards

Now let's review the most important takeaways of the game ...

