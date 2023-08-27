Broncos destroy the Rams in Preseason finale: Key takeaways from the 41-0 win
Broncos wrap up the 2023 preseason with a dominant win over the Los Angeles Rams. The next one... Week 1 against the Raiders!
Broncos stats vs Rams, NFL preseason week 3:
Offense:
- Jarrett Stidham: 17/28 completions/attempts, 236 yards, 1 TD, 1 rushing attempt, 20 rushing yards
- Ben DiNucci: 11/15 completions/attempts, 117 yards, 1 TD, 4 rushing attempts, 22 rushing yards
- Jaleel McLaughlin: 10 carries, 48 yards, 1 TD, 4 receptions, 13 receiving yards
- Dwayne Washington: 6 carries, 26 yards
- Tyler Badie: 8 carries, 15 yards, 1 TD, 2 receptions, 7 receiving yards
- Tony Jones Jr.: 4 carries, 13 yards, 1 TD, 1 reception, 11 yards
- Albert Okwuegbunam: 7 receptions, 109 yards, 1 TD
- Brandon Johnson: 2 receptions, 58 yards
- Lil'Jordan Humphrey:4 receptions, 57 yards
- Marvin Mims: 2 receptions, 51 yards
- Josh Hammond: 1 reception, 3 yards, 1 TD
- Offensive Line: 2 sacks allowed
Defense:
- Seth Benson: 6 tackles (4 solo)
- Devon Key: 4 tackles (all solo)
- Drew Sanders: 4 tackles (all solo), 1 interception
- Thomas Incoom: 2 tackles (all solo), 1 sack
- Aaron Patrick: 1 tackle, 1 sack
- Essang Bassey: 1 interception
Special Teams:
- Brett Maher: 2/2 field goals, 5/5 extra points
- Riley Dixon: 1 punt, 60 yards
- Marvin Mims: 1 punt return, 19 yards
Now let's review the most important takeaways of the game ...