Broncos could snatch up Chargers player that just got cut
The Broncos have a huge need on the defensive line and a solution, or at least help, can be found on waivers thanks to the Chargers.
One of the worst units so far in the 2023 season for the Denver Broncos is the defensive line. Statistically, they are the worst run defense in the league, allowing the 11th-most rushing attempts (393), and the most rushing yards (2,057), being the only team that has allowed more than 1,955 rushing yards so far in the season. Additionally, the Broncos are allowing the most yards per carry (5.2) - no other team has more than 5 YPC, and the 7th-most rushing touchdowns (14).
The Jonathan Harris, DJ Jones, and Zach Allen starting unit have struggled, and help could be great for Denver to make a playoff push.
Zach Allen has been the best one of the three, not only statistically with 49 tackles (24 solo), 5.0 sacks, 21 QB hits, 1 forced fumble, and 1 pass breakup, but has improved as the season goes on after a slow start of the season. Jones has 34 tackles (23 solo), 1.0 sacks, 5 QB hits, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery. Harris has 43 tackles (26 solo), 1.0 sacks, and 4 QB hits.
Among the three, Allen is the only one with a PFF grade higher than 60.0 with a 69.7 grade. Harris has a 54.0 grade, and Jones a 52.0 grade respectively. Simply not good for the Denver Broncos. But potentially something good was recently announced ...
The Los Angeles Chargers waived one of their defensive captains, and starting defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day.
Joseph-Day started all 14 games for Los Angeles and posted the following stats: 31 tackles (15 solo), 11 QB hits, and 3.0 sacks. He is a former 6th-round draft pick out of Rutgers, a 1x Super Bowl Champion with the Los Angeles Rams, with over 220 tackles and 11 sacks.
Adding a veteran, and experienced defensive lineman would not only help the Broncos run defense but can fix defensive problems and help the team to have a strong ending of the season with the hopes of making the Playoffs.
At the moment, the Broncos have the 14th overall draft pick, which means they are 14th in the waiver priority. If Joseph-Day clears waivers, he can sign with any team as a free agent.
Will George Paton pull the trigger and put the waiver claim on Joseph-Day? His history with the Rams (and current Denver Broncos DL coach Marcus Dixon) suggests they just might.