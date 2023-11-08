Broncos could find defensive line help on the waiver wire
Titans waived Naquan Jones, should the Broncos pursue him?
On Tuesday, it was announced that the Tennessee Titans waived veteran nose tackle Naquan Jones.
Jones was signed by the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State after the 2021 NFL Draft. He had 3 sacks in 46 career games with the Spartans.
He impressed the Titans and made the Practice Squad in his rookie season, was elevated to their active roster a few weeks after the season started. Since then, he has maintained in the 53-man roster. Jones gained a good rotational job in their defensive line.
In his rookie season, Jones appeared in 13 games, starting five. In his second season, he appeared in 11 games, starting one. So far, in the 2023-24 season, he has played in all eight games (started one).
Over his young career, Jones has the following stats:
- 32 games (7 starts)
- 53 tackles (24 solo)
- 6 tackles for loss
- 5 QB hits
- 3.5 sacks
- 2 pass breakups
Out of the above mentioned stats, the following are from this season ...
- 8 games (1 start)
- 8 tackles
The Broncos' defensive line, especially the nose tackle position, has not been that good so far in the season. They have done nothing that big to mention.
So far, in eight games played, the Broncos' nose tackles have the following stats:
DJ Jones
- 7 games (7 starts)
- 15 tackles (11 solo tackles)
- 1 tackle for loss
- 1 QB hit
Mike Purcell
- 7 games (2 starts)
- 10 tackles (4 solo tackles)
- 3 QB hits
- 2 pass breakups
Keondre Coburn
- 1 game (with Kansas City)
- 1 tackle (1 solo tackle)
Jones could bring more playing experience to the Broncos compared to Keondre Coburn, who only has one career game (had one tackle), and more youth compared to Mike Purcell (32). To be specific, Naquan is 25 years old.
Should the Broncos put a waiver claim on Jones?