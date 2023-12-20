Broncos could be in perfect position to make a deep playoff run in 2023
The Denver Broncos might be in a perfect spot to win multiple playoff games in 2023.
The Denver Broncos are essentially needing to win out if they want to make the postseason in 2023. This might set them up perfectly to win multiple playoff games this year. The Broncos won five games in a row earlier this year and got their season back on track after it looked like they were only going to win a handful.
And even though they've lost two of their last three games, the team is still 6-2 over their last eight contests and firmly in the mix for a playoff spot. If we're being honest, the Broncos winning streak was great, but not at all sustainable, and it was bound to end at some point. The team has struggled to stop the run all season and get off and on production from their offseason.
That was a trend during their win streak, but strong coaching from Sean Payton and his staff is a huge reason why Denver was able to win some of their close games. After going 1-2 over the last three contests, Denver has returned to Earth a bit, but I think this mini losing streak could actually benefit the team, as some of the things they've struggled with all year were magnified over the last few weeks.
Perhaps this has led to more urgency within the practice and training facilities, and perhaps the Broncos having three weak opponents over the last three weeks is also something they are hoping to capitalize on. Denver will face Bailey Zappe, Easton Stick, and Aidan O'Connell over the last few weeks, so their QB competition will be pretty weak.
And all three defenses can be scored on, so this is also a great chance for the Broncos to get their offense back on track. These three contests may also allow the defense to shore up the weak spots and perhaps stop the run adequately. Denver knows they need to win three in a row to have a shot at the postseason, and if the team does do that, there may not be a hotter team going into the playoffs than the Broncos, and that momentum could help them make a deep playoff run.
This is the ideal scenario, obviously, and perhaps the odds of this happening are low, but I do think the win streak coming to an end is forcing the team to have some tough, urgent conversations with themselves as they gear up for the home-stretch.