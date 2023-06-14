Broncos continue kicker search, to give Veteran Randy Bullock a tryout
The Denver Broncos are set to host a tryout for veteran kicker Randy Bullock this week at minicamp.
The 33-year-old veteran was released by the Tennessee Titans earlier this offseason after spending two seasons with the team, where he went 43-of-51 on field goal attempts and 70-of-73 on extra point attempts.
Bullock's release by the Titans was in-part to saving $2 Million in team cap space. However, Bullock's inaccuracy past the 40-yard range was certainly cause for concern and likely contributed to his release. Throughout his two-year stint in Tennessee, Bullock missed about a third of all 40-yard+ field goal attempts, making him successful on 16-of-24 kicks.
This tryout is the team's latest attempt at finding a successor for former longtime kicker Brandon McManus.
After hosting workouts for multiple kickers, including the former infamous Cowboys kicker Brett Maher, the Broncos opted to sign Elliott Fry. Unfortunately for the Broncos, Fry's NFL career consists of only three games in which he went 5-of-6 on field goal attempts and 5-of-7 on extra point attempts.
Earlier this month, head coach Sean Payton made it clear that the team would continue their search for other options at the position:
"“We had a kicking battle one year in New Orleans with two guys and man, [the media] all charted it each day during training camp. It was either/or. This went on and on, and it was one of those battles where I don’t know if I was any clearer after four weeks than I was when it began. They both did good things and then had days maybe they weren’t as good. Then the final cutdown takes place at 53, and I get a call from someone I know well with another staff that thinks he’s got a kicker. We bring him in on Monday, work him out, and we sign neither of the two in the kicking battle.- Sean Payton (via Broncos PR)
So, don’t pay attention to the line in front of you or the room you’re in. You’re competing with yourself to put your best product on the field because there's 31 other teams that might be deeper in a position and that you have availability for. So we’ll talk about that.""
A solid outing during minicamp could earn Bullock more time in Denver, but naming him the team's starter for the coming season would be premature. After all, Sean Payton has made it clear that anyone can be replaced for the betterment of the team.