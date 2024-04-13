Broncos build for future without Patrick Surtain in 7-round mock draft
In this Denver Broncos mock draft, the team builds for the future without Patrick Surtain II.
76th Overall Pick - Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas
Now available in the third round, Ja'Tavion Sanders could be the receiving tight end that the Denver Broncos are missing. He's a legitimate receiving threat, but like many receiving tight ends, isn't the best blocker. The team did re-sign Adam Trautman, who is a fine blocker, so it's not like Sanders is going to be asked to do that a ton.
121st Overall Pick - Tanor Bortolini, OC, Wisconsin
The Denver Broncos try to get a long-term replacement for Lloyd Cushenberry in Tanor Bortolini. If nothing else, Bortolini comes form Wisconsin, a very strong OL school that has churned out quality OL players in the NFL for a while now. He joins a crowded center room on the Denver Broncos where Alex Forsyth, Luke Wattenberg, and Sam Mustipher all look to earn the C1 job.
126th Overall Pick (via GB) - Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee
The Denver Broncos could have some interest in Jaylen Wright. The team's run game was just "meh" in 2023, and it's clear that Javonte Williams was not his old self. Samaje Perine was very good out of the backfield, but there wasn't a ton to like from that unit in 2023.
136th Overall Pick - Chau Smith-Wade, CB, Penn State
The Broncos should address the cornerback position during the 2024 NFL Draft. The team is likely to start one of Riley Moss or Damarri Mathis at the CB2 spot in 2024, and without Patrick Surtain II, you could argue that Denver needs to take a CB higher than this.