Broncos build for future without Patrick Surtain in 7-round mock draft
In this Denver Broncos mock draft, the team builds for the future without Patrick Surtain II.
25th Overall Pick (via GB) - Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
I actually traded down from the 12th overall pick. I went down to pick 25 and got picks 41 and 126 in addition. So right now, the Broncos are cooking with the draft capital. With two first-round picks, they'll use the second one on Bo Nix from Oregon. He fits the Denver Broncos offense better than any QB prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft.
I do think Sean Payton would love to have Nix on the roster and would love someone like Nix operating the offense and leading the franchise.
41st Overall Pick (via GB) - Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
Why not reunite Nix with one of his college teammates? Now that Denver gets to pick in the second round, a whole new can of prospects opens up for them, so I find it hard to believe they'd pass at the chance to draft a former teammate, especially someone of Franklin's caliber.
53rd Overall Pick - Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State
The Denver Broncos get exactly what they need to rebuild their defensive front, taking Adisa Isaac with the second pick they got for Patrick Surtain II. Already, Denver has effectively replaced Surtain with Newton and Isaac for 2024. It's hard to envision this going wrong for the Broncos. Two quality players along the defensive front are going to have a bigger impact for this team than one elite cornerback.