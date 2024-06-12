Broncos brass dropped the ball not signing these three players in 2024
By Jack Ramsey
3) DL Arik Armstead
New Team: Jaguars
The Broncos defensive line will be their biggest defensive weakness entering 2024, much like it was in 2023. The Broncos were able to address their defensive front through the draft with Jonah Elliss, and with the trade of John-Franklin Myers from the Jets, but the front is still missing a legitimate star on it. Arik Armstead, a former 49er who is now a Jaguar, would have made a ton of sense for the Broncos for a number of reasons.
Armstead, if he had joined Denver, could have wreaked havoc with DJ Jones, Baron Browning, Nik Bonitto, and Jonathon Cooper on opposing backfields. However, the Broncos were not a serious player on Armstead and will instead have to see him destroy offensive linemen and sack the quarterback within their own conference.
Armstead would have also been a chance for the Broncos, if they so chose, to move on from DJ Jones up the middle a year early from his scheduled departure. Armstead could have been the anchor for the Broncos as they developed more talent around him on the line, but Broncos brass, for some reason, decided to go in a different and Armstead-less direction.