Broncos brass dropped the ball not signing these three players in 2024
By Jack Ramsey
2) CB Chidobe Awuzie
New Team: Titans
The Broncos entered 2024 with a fairly large question mark opposite of Pat Surtain, and Chidobe Awuzie, a Colorado product, could have filled that void himself. Coincidentally, the Broncos probably could have enjoyed the same offseason that the Titans had.
Awuzie, much like Cushenberry, would have been a great get for the Broncos this spring, but instead is heading to the music city to join the Titans. Awuzie, a former Bengal, was one of, if not the, best outside corner on the NFL's open market this past spring.
The Broncos enter 2024 was a mush of interesting, but non-established names at corner outside of their two major pieces in Surtain and McMillian. Denver rosters Riley Moss, Levi Wallace, Kris Abrams-Draine, Damarri Mathis, and Tremon Smith, amongst others. While some of these names are certainly interesting, and some more than others, it is a fairly underwhelming group that has minimal ability to start for a playoff-caliber team.
This may become a position that the Broncos need to address at the trading deadline if they are in contention, but Awuzie at three years and $36 million guaranteed should have been doable for Paton, Sean Payton, and co.