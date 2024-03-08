Broncos best safeties: Where does Justin Simmons fit on team's all-time list?
Justin Simmons spent eight years with the Denver Broncos and became one of the best safeties in team history. His tenure in Denver came to an end on Thursday, so let's assess his career and where it ranks among the Broncos' greats.
Ranking all-time Broncos safeties
Simmons is certainly in the discussion of the best safeties that have ever worn orange and blue. However, the terrific names from the past cannot be forgotten. For Simmons to be on this list is truly an honor as the Broncos have an argument for the best overall collection of safeties in NFL history.
For the eight years that Simmons was in Denver, he exemplified what it is to be a defensive leader and a player that stepped up for his team, even when he played on really bad teams. He also has five career interceptions of Patrick Mahomes, a number the Chiefs quarterback knows well as no player has picked him off more.
With everything that has been outlined here, these are the top eight safeties in Broncos history.
8. Brian Dawkins
7. John Lynch
6. Billy Thompson
5. Justin Simmons
4. Steve Foley
3. Austin "Goose" Gonsoulin
2. Dennis Smith
1. Steve Atwater
Simmons cracks the top five. His time in Denver should be remembered fondly and he would get even more credit if he ever played on a team that was a contender. Still, that should not be held against him.
Congratulations to Justin Simmons on a great Broncos career.