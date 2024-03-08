Broncos best safeties: Where does Justin Simmons fit on team's all-time list?
Justin Simmons spent eight years with the Denver Broncos and became one of the best safeties in team history. His tenure in Denver came to an end on Thursday, so let's assess his career and where it ranks among the Broncos' greats.
Three Broncos safeties from many moons ago were all fantastic
Going back to the AFL days, Austin "Goose" Gonsoulin was one of the best safeties of his era. He played seven seasons for the Broncos from their inception in 1960 through the 1966 season. His 43 career interceptions still rank second on the all-time list.
Gonsoulin was a member of the AFL's All-Time Second Team and played in the AFL All Star Game five years in a row. He was part of the first class of players ever put into the team's Ring of Fame.
Billy Thompson was another player many Broncos fans have forgotten about, but he was an incredible safety in his era.
Thompson played his entire 13-year career in Denver after being chosen in the third round of the 1969 draft out of Maryland State. He finished his career with 40 interceptions, the third-most in Broncos history. He played cornerback and safety for the team and was solid in both roles.
Thompson made the Pro Bowl three times and his 179 career starts are the third-most ever by a Broncos player. He also holds the team record with 784 career interception return yards.
Finally, Steve Foley was a member of the team's defense from 1976-1986 after being chosen in the eighth round of the 1975 draft out of Tulane. He holds the team record with 44 career interceptions and was a steady hand during his playing days.