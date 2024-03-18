Broncos 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft trading down after slow free agency
The Denver Broncos have been slow-playing NFL Free Agency. How will they attack the 2024 NFL Draft?
8. 203rd overall: Jordan Magee, LB, Temple
The Denver Broncos don't currently have many off-ball linebackers on their roster. The loss of starter Josey Jewell was met with the signing of veteran Cody Barton, but even with Barton aboard, the only three off-ball linebackers the Broncos currently have are Alex Singleton, Jonas Griffith, and Barton.
We'll see what happens with Drew Sanders as the offseason progresses.
But here, the Broncos add some depth, athleticism, and special teams ability. Interestingly enough, Magee has actually already taken a visit to the Broncos' facility...
9. 207th overall: Tip Reiman, TE, Illinois
It's going to be interesting to see how Jim Leonhard's imprint on the Denver Broncos begins to manifest. Leonhard is a highly respected coach both among college and NFL folks, and he spent this past year as an advisor on Bret Bielema's staff at Illinois while recovering from an injury.
There are a number of intriguing Illinois players that Leonard could vouch for, but Tip Reiman would be an interesting late-round pickup for Denver. He's a 270-pound tight end who scored a ridiculous 9.92 on the RAS scale. He's known for his blocking abilities, but as a former walk-on turned team captain, he could be a fascinating dual-threat at tight end down the line.