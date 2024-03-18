Broncos 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft trading down after slow free agency
The Denver Broncos have been slow-playing NFL Free Agency. How will they attack the 2024 NFL Draft?
4. 121st overall: Mekhi Wingo, DL, LSU
Because you aren't looking to address "needs" at this stage of the NFL Draft (or at least, you shouldn't be), why not add more to the defensive line?
The Broncos have Zach Allen, DJ Jones (who is in the final year of his contract) and newly signed Malcolm Roach. They have players like Matt Henningsen, Rashard Lawrence, Elijah Garcia, and Jordan Jenkins as a couple of wild card options, but I'm not sold the five or six guys that will make this team on the defensive line are all currently on the roster.
Mekhi Wingo is slightly undersized at 6-feet, 285 pounds, but he has outstanding quickness off the snap and is disruptive on the defensive interior. The Broncos need more guys like this on the roster.
5. Luke McCaffrey, WR, Rice
There might be a little bit of fan service with this one, but for my money, you probably can't throw a better dart than this on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Yes, we went after Malachi Corley earlier in this mock draft scenario, but the wide receiver position for the Broncos will continue to be overhauled with guys who will be around beyond just this year. Luke McCaffrey is a former quarterback whose natural ability to pluck the ball out of the air as a receiver and make contested catches have blown NFL scouts away this past year.
He's on a great trajectory to be able to be an instant impact player at the next level.