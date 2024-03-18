Broncos 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft trading down after slow free agency
The Denver Broncos have been slow-playing NFL Free Agency. How will they attack the 2024 NFL Draft?
2. 50th overall (from Eagles): Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky
The Denver Broncos moved on from Jerry Jeudy this offseason, and even though they brought back Tim Patrick for a year, the wide receiver position should still be in focus.
Especially if they go after a first-round quarterback, the Broncos need to make sure to surround that player with the best talent possible, and if you're going with a guy like Bo Nix who excels at getting the ball out quickly and accurately, it makes a ton of sense to add a player like Malachi Corley who could be the best receiver in this draft at making plays after the catch.
Corley is a bully with the ball in his hands and would give the Broncos a possession-type receiver with big play ability to build a young offensive core.
3. 76th overall: Maason Smith, DL, LSU
The Denver Broncos still have needs on the defensive line. They were the 30th-ranked run defense in the NFL in 2023 and 32nd in yards per carry allowed. This offseason, the Broncos promoted pass rush specialist Jamar Cain to defensive line coach, a title he has previously held in his coaching career. One specific connetion Jamar Cain has is to draft prospect Maason Smith, a former #1-ranked recruit who was on Cain's defensive line in 2022 at LSU.
Let's hear what Cain himself has to say about Smith as a player and person (from a Rivals article in August 2022):
"The beauty of Maason is he can play any position on the front, so we can move him around as much as we want. He's got such a work ethic that he knows every position and I forced him to learn every position. In spring ball, I threw him out there and he was like, 'I don't know it,' and I told him he had to figure it out. I can see him playing multiple positions."- Jamar Cain
That versatility up front will be fantastic for the Broncos, who need to add toughness to the trenches in a desperate way.