Broncos 5 stock up (and 2 stock down) after dominant Week 14 win vs. Chargers
Whose stock is trending up or moving down this week following an impressive team win in LA?
By Amir Farrell
More stock UP after Chargers win
CB Ja'Quan McMillian
Broncos second-year nickel cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian is an all-around incredible football player. From sound coverage to effective blitzing, he can truly do it all and should be awarded a selection into the 2024 Pro Bowl as a result. In Sunday's win, McMillian totaled five tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, a pass breakup, and two quarterback hits.
The 23-year-old corner also had an interception negated by a penalty and a strip sack that led to a recovery returned for a touchdown brought back. His impact on the field for Vance Joseph's defense is truly surreal and the rate at which he is making game-changing plays is undoubtedly outstanding. McMillian has not only blossomed into one of the best players on the Broncos' defense but also one of the better slot corners in football.
LB Alex Singelton
What a bounce-back game from veteran linebacker Alex Singleton on Sunday evening. After some poor decisions made in the Week 13 loss in Houston, Singleton played some smart, disciplined football in Los Angeles helping Denver's defense effectively stop the run on multiple occasions. Just days after his 30th birthday, Singleton recorded an impressive 14 tackles, one sack, one pass breakup, and one tackle for loss in the win.
G Ben Powers
First-year Broncos left guard Ben Powers has been an exciting addition to Denver's offensive line this season and proved so again against a talented Chargers defensive line. Powers put together a clinic consistently opening holes for running back Javonte Williams and even quarterback Russell Wilson on a key third down conversion late in the fourth quarter. Powers deserves a lot of credit for the offensive line's bounce-back performance after last week's poor showing in Houston.