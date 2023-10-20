Broncos 4-round mock draft: Team ignites rebuild with these 2024 prospects
- Broncos go QB in the first
- Two major defensive players added in rounds 2 and 3
- WR from local school joins the roster
Denver Broncos mock draft, fourth round: Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State
If you have watched the Colorado State Rams play this season, wide receiver Tory Horton is a player that stands out. He is currently third in the entire nation with 58 receptions.
If the Broncos trade either Jerry Jeudy or Courtland Sutton, or both, the wide receiver position is going to need some work and again, the team may need more draft capital in order to take a wide receiver higher than the fourth round.
If the Broncos were to trade both Jeudy and Sutton, the wide receiver room becomes very shallow. Marvin Mims and Brandon Johnson would be the starters the rest of the year. Jalen Virgil and Tim Patrick are still on the roster and there are several guys on the practice squad, but no major difference makers.
Horton is a magnet to the football with great hands and incredible ability in the open field. He doesn't have lightning speed, so he won't separate from defenders at the pro level the way he does at CSU, but he could be a major weapon for a team out of the slot at the next level.