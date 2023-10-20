Broncos 4-round mock draft: Team ignites rebuild with these 2024 prospects
Denver Broncos mock draft, third round: T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State
The Broncos are going to need more depth at cornerback and there will be a good argument that a pick should be used earlier on one.
The Broncos currently have Patrick Surtain and Damarri Mathis as their starters, and Surtain could win up being one of the players that is sent in a trade. If that happens, the Broncos will have much more firepower in this draft and can probably get another first-round corner.
But for this exercise, the Broncos use a third-round pick on Iowa State's T.J. Tampa, a six-foot-2 cornerback with 4.4 speed. Watching Tampa on film, there's a real good chance he goes much higher in the draft than this slot.
He diagnoses plays and routes extremely well, is tremendous at tracking the ball and can come up and be a terrific tackler in run support.
The Broncos are going to need an upgrade over the cornerbacks already on the roster and Tampa fits that bill.