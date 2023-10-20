Broncos 4-round mock draft: Team ignites rebuild with these 2024 prospects
- Broncos go QB in the first
- Two major defensive players added in rounds 2 and 3
- WR from local school joins the roster
Denver Broncos mock draft, second round: Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington
As stated, I will assume that the Broncos are able to collect a second-round draft pick ahead of the trade deadline and though there are so many positions of need, the team will look for another pass-rusher off of the edge in this spot to make up for the failed signings of Randy Gregory and Frank Clark.
Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper are solid players, but having them as your primary pass-rushers will likely not be enough. The Broncos opt for Bralen Trice here, who has a first-round grade from most analysts and could easily be off the board anyway.
Trice has had a quiet season for a very good Washington team so far this year, with just one sack, but he had nine sacks as a sophomore and projects quite well to the professional level.
In addition to being able to get after the quarterback due to his length and ability to use his hands, he is also quite good at setting the edge and defending against the run.
Trice would have the chance to be a starter and impactful defender right out of the gate.