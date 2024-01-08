Broncos 3 stock up, 4 stock down after disappointing loss in season finale
Whose stock is trending up or falling down following the final week of the 2023 regular season?
By Amir Farrell
T Garett Bolles
Like Fleming, veteran left tackle Garett Bolles struggled during the second half to contain Raiders pass rusher Malcolm Koonce who totaled one sack and two tackles for loss. Raiders rookie first-round pick and backup to Koonce, Tyree Wilson, also recorded a sack and three quarterback hits. Despite being under contract for 2024, this could have very well been Bolles' last game in a Denver Broncos uniform as the front office looks to free up cap space.
Run Defense
Although defensive coordinator Vance Joseph's run defense has performed exceptionally well as of late, the Raiders run game was no match for Denver's defensive line. Even without All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs in the lineup, Las Vegas rushed for 129 yards on the ground along with a touchdown averaging 4.2 yards per attempt.
The Broncos' run defense took a significant step back and looked checked out during the fourth quarter. Denver has some fixing to do along the defensive line this offseason as the unit finished 31st in that category this season.