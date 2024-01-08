Broncos 3 stock up, 4 stock down after disappointing loss in season finale
Whose stock is trending up or falling down following the final week of the 2023 regular season?
By Amir Farrell
Denver Broncos Stock Down:
CB Fabian Moreau
In what was his final audition to remain with the team in 2024, it was most certainly a night to forget for cornerback Fabian Moreau. Despite playing very impressively during Denver's five-game winning streak, Sunday was not the case for the veteran defensive back. Moreau allowed multiple receptions in both man and zone coverage throughout the contest and was getting beat deep fairly often. It did not matter who Las Vegas had lined up across from him, Moreau was a constant liability for Denver's secondary and a big reason why Denver allowed 27 points.
T Cam Fleming
There's only so much the guy can do, right? Broncos offensive tackle Cameron Fleming was tasked with the Defensive Player of the Year candidate Maxx Crosby in pass protection and often struggled, to say the least. Denver tried throwing double teams at Crosby and while it worked at times, Fleming could not hang with Crosby one-on-one whatsoever. Crosby ended the game with one sack, three quarterback hits, and numerous pressures when matched up with Fleming.