Broncos 2025 NFL mock draft: This draft would put Denver over the edge
111th Overall Pick - Mitchell Evans, TE, Notre Dame
Can someone please find a viable tight end for the Denver Broncos? None of Greg Dulcich, Adam Trautman, or Lucas Krull appear to be the guy, and it's odd that the team has not at least tried to use Donald Parham at all. I would hope that Parham gets involved a bit, as Denver doesn't yet know what they have in him.
When the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around, they can target a tight end from Notre Dame in Mitchell Evans. Evans has caught 41 passes for 550 yards in his career with the Fighting Irish and does come from a school that has a solid reputation with tight ends, so this could be a mid-round gem for the Denver Broncos.
183rd Overall Pick - Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon
Transferring to Oregon for 2024, Derrick Harmon is a massive human being. He's 6'5" and weighs 330 pounds, so if nothing else, he could be a run-stuffing space eater for the Denver Broncos, who should seek to find an upgrade over DJ Jones, a 2025 free agent. The defensive end duo of Zach Allen and John Franklin-Myers is a great one, but I do believe the Broncos are missing a menace on the inside.
They should seek to address the iDL in free agency as well.
202nd Overall Pick - Jordan James, RB, Oregon
A teammate of Bo Nix from Oregon, Jordan James has carried the ball 197 times for 1,231 yards and 19 touchdowns. He's averaged 6.2 yards per carry in his career with the Ducks and could fill a position of need for the Denver Broncos. Javonte Williams is a free agent following the 2024 NFL Season and is surely not someone the team needs to entertain bringing back.
They could roll with a room of Audric Estime, Jaleel McLaughlin, Tyler Badie, and Jordan James for 2025. That's a ton of youth, which is exactly what Denver should strive to do.
Well, would this NFL mock draft in 2025 put the Broncos over the edge?