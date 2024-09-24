Broncos 2025 NFL mock draft: This draft would put Denver over the edge
44th Overall Pick - Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
The Denver Broncos could justify redoing their ILB room. Alex Singleton and Cody Barton are fine, but neither are game-changing players, and it'd be nice for the Broncos to find one of those types. Barrett Carter figures to be one of the first ILBs to hear his name called during the 2024 NFL Draft. He plays his college football at Clemson.
In 41 games for Clemson, he's racked up 161 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, and nine sacks. Him being able to get into the backfield as a linebacker is huge, and Carter could be a nice pairing with Singleton if Denver wanted to bring him back.
The free agent market at inside linebacker is never really filed with top players, so the Broncos may have to address this position solely in the 2025 NFL Draft. That's fine, too, as the team is clearly embracing a bit of a youth movement, so getting younger and more explosive is very ideal.
75th Overall Pick - Anthony Belton, OT, NC State
The Denver Broncos need a left tackle prospect like we need air to breath. Garett Bolles is a free agent following the 2024 NFL Season, and he'd be entering his age-33 season in 2025. It's not a guarantee that Denver brings him back. He's still effective but is now aging into his 30s. The Broncos have not taken a tackle in the NFL Draft since Bolles all the way back in 2017, so they are well overdue for one.
Anthony Belton is from NC State and is one of the better tackles in the country. He's a left tackle, obviously, and could pair nicely with a low-cost free agent that Denver could sign to hold the fort down a bit while OL coach Zach Strief develops him.
Denver desperately needs a tackle from the NFL Draft.