Broncos 2025 NFL mock draft: Team loads up to put the league on notice
101st Overall Pick - Tyler Baron, EDGE, Miami (FL)
Tyler Baron had 10.5 tackles for loss and six sacks for Tennessee in the 2023 college football season. He's on Miami (FL) for his redshirt senior season. The Broncos may need to continue getting their defensive line situation, as both Jonathon Cooper and Baron Browning are free agents following the 2024 NFL Season.
And I have a feeling that Denver may only bring one of them back. The team does not have an alpha off the EDGE, but they do have some bodies at the moment. Rookie Jonah Elliss and third-year player Nik Bonitto are the other two notable players in this unit. Right now, Denver's depth seems to be solid, but they must continue bringing players in at this position.
163rd Overall Pick - Elijhah Badger, WR, Florida
Elijhah Badger has caught 142 passes for 1,640 yards and 10 touchdowns for Arizona State, but he will play the 2024 season at Florida. Like the EDGE room, the Broncos wide receiver room also seems to have a ton of bodies, but there is no alpha there. The locks for the WR room in 2024 figure to be Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr, Troy Franklin, Josh Reynolds, and Devaughn Vele, but no one here seems to be the true WR1 that Denver needs.
They could take a late-round swing on someone like Elijhah Badger to try and find that WR1 and to also continue adding younger bodies to this room.
185th Overall Pick - Anthony Belton, OT, NC State
With the Denver Broncos final pick in this 2025 NFL mock draft, the Broncos draft tackle Anthony Belton from NC State, and he has the distinct honor of being the first tackle drafted by the Broncos since Garett Bolles in 2017.
This is a huge position of need for the long-term for Denver, especially if the team does not re-sign Bolles after this season. Belton is a late-round pick here, but you just never know if he could end up being a hit.
There you have it, a Denver Broncos 2025 NFL mock draft.