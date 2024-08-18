Broncos 2025 NFL mock draft: Team loads up to put the league on notice
36th Overall Pick - Parker Brailsford, OC, Alabama
The Denver Broncos let former center Lloyd Cushenberry walk in free agency, and I have a feeling that was the plan all along, as Cush was able to score a $50 million deal from the Tennessee Titans, and I don't see any sort of scenario where the Broncos would have come close to matching that.
The team signed veteran Sam Mustipher in free agency, and he as been competing with incumbents Alex Forsyth and Luke Wattenberg this offseason. As of now, the Broncos may have one of the worst center situations in the NFL until proven ottherwise.
Denver might be in a great position to add a top center in the 2025 NFL Draft, and with their second-round pick, they land Parker Brailsford from Alabama. He transferred from Washington, a college that has seen a ton of their football prospects get taken in the recent NFL Drafts, so that could bode well for Brailsford.
He played a bit of guard at Washington but is primarily a center, so this could be a nice move for the Broncos.
68th Overall Pick - Luke Lachey, TE, Iowa
Luke Lachey just might be the best tight end in college football approaching the 2024 season. He was limited to just three games in the 2023 season, but the progression was there from 2021 to 2022, so he was likely going to play quite well in 2023.
As we all know, Iowa has a pretty good record with tight ends making it to the NFL. Guys like George Kittle, Noah Fant, and TJ Hockenson all game from Iowa. Being that the Broncos do not currently have a proven tight end on the roster, they could look to find one in the third round of this mock draft.
Ideally, third-year tight end Greg Dulcich does enough in 2024 to lock the position down for years to come, but that might not be likely.