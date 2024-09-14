Broncos 2025 mock draft: Team sees enough in Bo Nix to load up big-time
35th Overall Pick - Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
The Denver Broncos defensive line could look a lot different in 2025 and beyond. For example, Denver has two EDGE rushers set to hit the open market as of now in Jonathon Cooper and Baron Browning, who were both draft picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. Defensive tackle DJ Jones would also be a free agent in 2025 as well.
Stud defensive end Zach Allen would be entering the last year of his contract in 2025, and this is the case for John Franklin-Myers as well. It's safe to assume that Denver may have some work to do next offseason with this unit. If you asked me for my opinion right now, I would guess that both Jonathon Cooper and Zach Allen are given contract extensions.
But I believe that the team will let Baron Browning and DJ Jones leave in free agency. Denver will have a need at defensive tackle heading into next offseason, so with their second-round pick, Denver can nab up Kenneth Grant from Michigan. Grant is 6'3" and pushing 340 pounds, so he's someone who is going to eat a ton of space in the middle of the Broncos DL.
For reference, DJ Jones is about 6'0" and 300 pounds. Grant is massive and was named to the second-team All-Big Ten in the 2023 collegiate football season. He also played for current LA Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh when he was still at Michigan, so that's another reason to draft Grant. He's one of the best defensive tackle prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class and should be a target for the Denver Broncos.
You can already tell that Denver's additions along the defensive line are paying off. The team's DL may actually end up being a team strength in 2024, which is wild to think. I do personally still worry a bit about the run defense, but it's not like Denver can't continue to add to this unit in future seasons.