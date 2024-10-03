Broncos 2025 mock draft: Getting greedy on defense and making Bo Nix happy
194th Overall Pick - Ethan Burke, EDGE, Texas
In 2023 for Texas, Ethan Burke had nine tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. He's got two tackles for loss for the Longhorns in 2024. Heck, keep adding to the defensive line! The team may lose Baron Browning and DJ Jones in free agency in 2025, and you just never know if the Broncos will be able to keep Jonathon Cooper around.
Zach Allen would also be entering the final year of his deal in 2025, so the unit could use some new bodies to prepare for potential future departures. I also think there needs to be some preparation done for when defensive coordinator Vance Joseph gets another head coaching job.
At this point, it seems way more likely that this coming cycle or the cycle after he lands his second HC job in the NFL. He's got this Broncos' defense playing better than just about every team in the NFL through the first month, so he's going to get some looks.
Adding as much talent as possible to the defensive line has to be what Denver does in the 2025 NFL Draft, so taking yet another player along the defensive front is a no-brainer in my eyes.
197th Overall Pick - Bryson Nesbit, TE, North Carolina
Bryson Nesbit has caught 100 passes for 1,454 yards and 13 touchdowns for North Carolina. He's turned into a productive, reliable target for them and is 6'6", so the size is definitely a plus. It's safe to say that the Denver Broncos have gotten virtually no production from their tight end room this season.
It's baffling that they did not add to the position this offseason, and it's even more baffling that Donald Parham hasn't been given some routes yet. Denver could try to make a bold move at the deadline and swing a trade for Baltimore Ravens' TE Mark Andrews, but that doesn't solve the long-term issue here.
It's worth a shot taking Bryson Nesbit late in this NFL mock draft. Denver needs to give Bo Nix as many young playmakers as possible.