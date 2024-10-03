Broncos 2025 mock draft: Getting greedy on defense and making Bo Nix happy
84th Overall Pick - Anthony Belton, OT, NC State
The Denver Broncos have not taken a tackle since taking Garett Bolles in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. They are well overdue to draft one. How about Anthony Belton in the third round in the 2025 NFL Draft? It would make some sense, as Bolles is set to be a free agent.
It would not be a bad idea for Denver to bring him back for another year or two, but he'd be playing in his age-33 season in 2025, so age is beginning to become a concern. Right tackle Mike McGlinchey is also someone I'd be shocked if Denver kept around for the long-term. He's on IR right now, and while he rehabs a sprained MCL, backup tackle Alex Palczewski has done a fantastic job in his place.
It's getting to the point where I am not sure it's a slam-dunk that McGlinchey regains his starting RT spot. I mean, the Broncos can't take "Palcho" out of the lineup if he continues to play like this, right? Bo Nix and the OL have not allowed/taken a sack in two games, and both of those games have been without McGlinchey.
Getting another tackle in the building to develop makes all the sense in the world. Denver must take a tackle in the 2025 NFL Draft, period.
120th Overall Pick - Dontay Corleone, DT, Cincinnati
The Denver Broncos could find some youth at defensive tackle in 2025. They have two very good defensive ends in Zach Allen and John Franklin-Myers, but it's my view that the team should find more of an impact player at the DT spot. Could that be Dontay Corleone from Cincinnati? Maybe.
Why not continue making a strength an even bigger strength? Allen and JFM are already a handful to deal with, and both DJ Jones and Malcolm Roach are having good years as well. Corleone has 15 tackles for loss and 97 total tackles in 27 games for Cincinnati, so he's a productive interior player.
The Broncos could add to a position of strength in the 2025 NFL Draft.