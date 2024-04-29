Broncos 2024 NFL Draft grades round-up: Was it a good one for Denver?
How did analysts grade the 2024 Denver Broncos Draft class?
Chris Trapasso - CBS Sports: B+
Trapasso, the lead writer for CBS Sports graded every team's class and every selection. For the Broncos picks, he had the following grades ...
Bo Nix: C-
Jonah Ellis: A-
Troy Franklin: A+
Kris Abrams-Draine: A+
Audric Estimé: A-
Devaughn Vele: B
Nick Gargiulo: B-
An average for the entire class here is B+, and what Trapasso said regarding the Broncos Draft class is the following ...
"The Broncos did admirable work even without a second-round pick, although I don't have as much confidence in Nix as Sean Payton."- Chris Trapasso
"Elliss is a supercharged edge rusher with untapped potential around the corner. Franklin, and particularly Abrams-Draine, have the refined skill sets to be stars as Day 3 selections. Estime has unusual wiggle for being a crazy-wide powerful rusher. This was a class in which the Broncos had to add weapons beyond getting a quarterback, and they did that. Plus, they didn't mortgage the future in landing said quarterback."- Chris Trapasso