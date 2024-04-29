Broncos 2024 NFL Draft grades round-up: Was it a good one for Denver?
How did analysts grade the 2024 Denver Broncos Draft class?
Mel Kiper Jr. - ESPN: C+
Kiper is one of the most popular draft analysts, he has coved over 40 NFL Drafts. In this year's one, he is not giving a good grade for the Broncos. Regardless of the grade, Kiper was one of the guys who thought the Broncos should have selected a cornerback in round one and had Bo Nix as the 6th-best quarterback, so the grade makes sense for what he was saying/predicting before the Draft.
"A year after picking just three times in the top five rounds, the Broncos were without their Round 2 pick in this draft. I never felt confident they'd take a quarterback at No. 12; they had too many roster questions to reach for a passer, too many holes to fill. Right? I thought they'd either take the best available cornerback there or trade down to build up their capital. If they really wanted to add a passer to compete with Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson, they could have landed one later in Round 1."- Mel Kiper Jr. - ESPN
"And I was wrong. Coach Sean Payton & Co. saw the run on quarterbacks -- five in the top 10 -- and stood pat, selecting Bo Nix (12). I wrote at length about the move on Thursday, but to sum it up: That's way too high for Nix, who put up massive numbers at Oregon but played in an offense in which he wasn't asked to go through read progressions. There's a ton of risk here. No one will remember that this pick was questioned if Nix becomes an immediate star, but Payton's Denver tenure is now tied to a passer with question marks."- Mel Kiper Jr. - ESPN
"Now, I did like the Broncos pick of Troy Franklin (102), who was Nix's top pass-catcher at Oregon. I thought he'd go in Round 2, and instead they were able to get him on Day 3. Franklin and Nix's connection already is strong, as they combined for 1,383 yards and 14 scores a year ago. Denver had to give up Nos. 121, 136 and 207 for Nos. 102 and 235, though. Kris Abrams-Draine (145) is a high-risk, high-reward cornerback who can make a big play but also get beat deep. Edge rusher Jonah Elliss (76) had 12 sacks last season but is undersized at 6-2, 248 pounds. Audric Estime's (147) stock dropped after he ran a 4.71-second 40-yard dash at the combine, but his tape doesn't lie -- I think he can be a good running back at the next level."- Mel Kiper Jr. - ESPN
"As I said, Payton's future is aligned with the sixth-best signal-caller in this draft, and we know there's not a great history of six QBs being stellar in one draft class. Likely half of those guys will end up having mediocre careers. For Payton's sake, he better hope it's not his guy or he won't last long with the Broncos."- Mel Kiper Jr. - ESPN