Broncos 2024 mock draft: Disappointing QB replaced with blockbuster trade
The Denver Broncos turn the page in this 2024 mock draft which lands them a new franchise quarterback
By Randy Gurzi
Round 5, Pick 136: Jaheim Bell, TE, Florida State
Denver has Greg Dulchich and Adam Trautman at tight end who are fine but there's no reason they shouldn't look for more. That's why they take a flier on Jaheim Bell in the fifth round. Standing 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, Bell isn't your typical tight end — but that could be a lot of fun for Sean Payton.
He spent three years with the South Carolina Gamecocks and seemed to be underutilzed. There was a lot of hype when he transferred to Florida State and he did improve with 503 yards on 39 receptions. He scored two touchdowns through the air and one on the ground, proving to be a versatile weapon.
As much as he's shown his potential, Bell has never been able to prove he's a well-rounded player. That's why he's on the board in Round 5 but the sky is the limit — especially with a coach who knows how to think outside of the box.
Round 5, Pick 142: Jaylin Simpson, CB, Auburn
Denver adds some much-needed defensive back help with their next pick in Round 5, adding Jaylin Simpson from Auburn. Simpson is listed at 6-1 and 175 pounds and had four picks this season. He has experience against some of the best wideouts in the game, which should give him confidence as he fights for a roster spot.
Round 6, Pick 191: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State
With more pressing needs at other spots, the Broncos wait until their final selection to add a pass rusher. They should look to free agency to find some veteran help while also landing a developmental prospect — which ends up being Jack Sawyer in this mock.
Sawyer is a 6-4, 240-pounder who played on the line for Ohio State but would need to convert to a stand-up linebacker position. That fits him better with his size. If he can make the transition, he might find success at the next level.