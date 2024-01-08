Broncos 2024 mock draft: Disappointing QB replaced with blockbuster trade
The Denver Broncos turn the page in this 2024 mock draft which lands them a new franchise quarterback
By Randy Gurzi
Round 4, Pick 111: Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama
After spending two years at Georgia, Jermaine Burton transferred to Alabama and showed improvement during his final two collegiate campaigns. He had 677 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior and then 798 yards on 39 receptions with eight touchdowns this year.
Burton never turned into an elite wideout but he averaged 18 yards per reception for his career including 20.5 for the Crimson Tide this season. He proved he can be a big play waiting to happen, which is why he lands with Denver with this selection.
Outside of Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, the Broncos have been hurting for receiver help. Burton should be able to take advantage of the attention they command.
Round 4, Pick 126: Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State
This past offseason, the Broncos didn't do enough to improve their defensive line and it wound up being one of their downfalls. Ideally, they would add more talent earlier in the draft but their move in Round 1 pushed them into Round 4 before being able to make their second pick — and passing on Jermaine Burton would have been too hard. Fortunately, a solid option is still on the board with Braden Fiske from Florida State available when they're on the board for their second pick in Round 4.
At 6-foot-3 and 300 pounds, Fiske has enough size to hold up on the edge if the Broncos wanted to play him at defensive end in their 3-4. He can still slide inside on nickel formations and generate some pressure up the middle. During his senior season, he had 43 tackles and six sacks, after recording the same amount the prior year for Western Michigan.