Broncos 2024 mock draft after picking Bo Nix 12th overall

6. 207th overall: Dallin Holker, TE, Colorado State
Yet another pick to help the young quarterback.
The Broncos go out and get Colorado State's Dallin Holker, a player who led the nation among tight ends this past season in receiving yards. After starting off his college career at BYU, Holker did well at CSU with the Rams and here he gets to stay in the state of Colorado to play pro ball, and he would be an immediate threat for snaps as a receiving option for the Broncos.
He could fall in the draft because he's a bit of a late-bloomer, but some team (hopefully the Broncos) is going to get a steal because he's just scratching the surface of how good he can be.
7. 256th overall: Marcellas Dial, CB, South Carolina
It's hard to imagine Broncos GM George Paton letting an NFL Draft go by without taking a cornerback prospect, or at least someone for the defensive backfield. Marcellas Dial has had great ball production over the last three years at South Carolina, and would give the Broncos a great option on special teams right away who could provide depth and options at corner for the future.
At South Carolina, he led the team each of the last two years with 25 total passes defensed. The size, length, and ball skills are all there. Get this man working with Jim Leonhard (Broncos defensive backs coach).