Broncos 2024 mock draft after picking Bo Nix 12th overall
Who will the Denver Broncos take next?
4. 145th overall: Luke McCaffrey, WR, Rice
If the Broncos double up on receivers on Day 2 of the draft, it's almost undoubtedly going to come at the expense of Courtland Sutton. While this mock draft scenario doesn't project a Sutton trade explicitly, the picks we're making certainly would imply it.
Sutton wants a new contract, the Broncos aren't going to give him one, and they are going to need guys who can help at the receiver position. I love throwing darts at this position when it comes to getting guys who know how to pluck the ball out of the air and are physical at the catch point. Luke McCaffrey is the type of playmaker who could also help the Denver Broncos get an advantage with the NFL's new return rules.
5. 147th overall: Jordan Magee, LB, Temple
Although this is not a draft class known for its off-ball linebackers, Jordan Magee is one of the good ones. General manager George Paton said he wants to get more athletic at the position, and Magee helps accomplish that.
I'm not so sure he can't come in and start sooner than later, too. The Broncos brought in veteran Cody Barton to replace the departed Josey Jewell in free agency. They brought back Jonas Griffith. They brought back Justin Strnad. They have Drew Sanders. Yet somehow, they seem to still think they have a need at the linebacker spot. Magee's instincts and playmaking ability are outstanding.