Broncos 2024 mock draft after picking Bo Nix 12th overall
Who will the Denver Broncos take next?
2. 121st overall: T'Vondre Sweat, DL, Texas
The Broncos need to get bigger and stronger on the defensive line. When you look at all of the pieces this defensive line unit has right now, the one thing that's really missing is at the nose tackle. T'Vondre Sweat has off-field issues and questions that need to be answered dating back to questions about maturity early on to a DWI just weeks before the draft, but the Broncos reached out to Alex Forsyth for intel on Bo Nix -- why would they not reach out to one of their 150 Texas guys for intel on Sweat?
The Broncos brought in Sweat for a team visit. The Outland Trophy winner is close with safety Caden Sterns. Even with some off-field question marks, a player as good as Sweat in the fourth round is a risk worth taking at a position of need for Denver.
3. 136th overall: Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon
Just bring all of the former Ducks to Denver.
Ducks fly together, right? That's what I was told as a child from the greatest hockey coach of all-time, Gordon Bombay.
All kidding aside, it's probably a bit of a reach to think Irving could be there at 136th overall. He's ranked 105th on Daniel Jeremiah's final board, but he's also not in Dane Brugler's top 100 overall players. If NFL teams are going to leave Irving to the third day of the draft, don't be shocked to see the Broncos go after him.
He's not the every-down bruiser type of back, but Irving is tough and can play every down, excelling on third downs. He could push Samaje Perine off the roster.